Final Fantasy 1-6 are being rereleased for new ‘pixel remaster series’

Square Enix announced that the first six mainline Final Fantasy games are getting remasters for Steam, Android, and iOS. The games will each be released individually as part of the “Pixel Remaster Series,” but Square Enix hasn’t shared release timing beyond the fact that they’re “coming soon.”

In a tweet, Square Enix said that the games will be getting a “pixel-perfect makeover,” which makes it sound as if these games will be improved versions of the originals that retain the original visual style (as opposed to the 3D remasters). But because Square Enix hasn’t shared much info just yet, we’ll just have to wait for the company to announce more information until we can be sure.