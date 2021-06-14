Razer is releasing its Project Hazel mask in limited drops in the fourth quarter of this year

Razer had a few announcements timed for E3 2021, including its new Razer Blade 14 with AMD’s Ryzen 9 processors, and an updated Raptor 27 gaming monitor along with a 130W GaN charger. We weren’t expecting to hear about anything else, but Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan announced that its Project Hazel mask will actually go on sale, starting early in the fourth quarter of this year.

Tan said that Hazel will be released in “drops” exclusively on its website, with the first coming in that fourth quarter timeframe.

Alongside that availability announcement, Tan also shared some changes coming to the mask since it was first shown in January. Razer is planning to keep the mask’s transparent design to make it easier to see the wearer’s mouth, but the company will also be adding interior lighting and anti-fog coating on the inside of the mask.

If you want to see what Project Hazel looks like on your face, Razer made a new Instagram filter that lets you try it on via augmented reality.

If you want to be notified of the upcoming drops, sign up on the Project Hazel website.