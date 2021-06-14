Verizon wants you vaccinated, so here’s $180 AirPods Pro and other accessory discounts

Verizon is joining several states in offering a financial incentive to get the COVID vaccine: its customers who have gotten at least one dose can get a 10 percent discount on accessories, from either its online or physical stores. To sweeten the deal even more, Verizon is letting customers stack that discount on top of sale prices, which can be used to get some pretty solid deals. It’s unclear if or how you’ll have to prove your vaccination status.

For example, Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale until June 20th, and the 10 percent discount brings them down to $180 from their normal price of $250. If you’re more a fan of headphones and can snag the discount, you’ll be able to pick up Sony’s delightfully named WH-1000XM4s for $270. The offer could also be a way to get a nice little discount on a lower-priced item you’ve been considering, like a Samsung wireless charging pad or Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 headphones.

The offer is also valid for first responders, nurses, teachers, and military members. Any customers who are eligible will have from June 15th to July 31st, 2021 to fill out a questionnaire and receive their promo code, which can be redeemed until August 15th. While accessories that are on sale can be discounted, Verizon says that, for whatever reason, accessories whose prices end with a .97 can’t.