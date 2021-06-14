Amazon’s game streaming service Luna is opening access to all Prime members June 21 and 22

Amazon is opening up access to its game streaming service Luna to all Amazon Prime members on June 21 and 22 (Amazon Prime Day). Previously, to test out Luna you had to request access or sign up from supported Fire TV devices. But for this limited-time only, any Prime subscribers in the mainland US will be able to start a 7-day trial of Luna right away.

Luna is available on Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, and via the web on iPhone, iPad, and “select Android phones.” Regular pricing is $5.99 a month for access to games including Control, GRID, and Metro Exodus. Or, once you’ve got a Luna account, you can pay $14.99 a month for the Ubisoft Plus beta channel. This gets you access to a big range of Ubisoft games, including the latest titles from the Assassin’s Creed, FarCry, and Watch Dogs franchises.

According to 9to5Google, Amazon is also discounting its dedicated Luna controller by 30 percent from June 14 to June 22, and knocking $40 off a bundle package including the Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K.

If you’re a Prime member and have been curious to see how Luna stacks up against Microsoft’s xCloud or Google Stadia, this is a good opportunity to check it out. Modify your expectations, though. In our early preview of Luna in October last year, we found that the service was very hit and miss: games load fast, but the library of available titles is small and internet speeds of at least 25Mbps are necessary for smooth play.