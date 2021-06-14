Future Apple Watches could feature blood glucose and body temperature sensors

This year’s Apple Watch could feature an improved screen and updated ultra-wideband support, Bloomberg reports, but more substantial improvements like temperature and blood glucose monitoring will not appear until later models. The company is also reportedly planning a successor to last year’s more affordable Apple Watch SE, as well as a new extreme sports-focused model, due for release in 2022.

The improvements coming to this year’s model, which will almost certainly be called the Series 7, appear to be small. Its display bezels are said to be thinner, and a new lamination technique could reduce the distance between the display and the front cover. The watch’s ultra-wideband support could also be improved after getting its Apple wearable debut in last year’s Series 6.

An extreme sports-focused model may not launch until next year

But the years ahead could bring more substantial improvements for Apple’s wearable. Top of the list is a new blood glucose monitoring feature, which could automatically log blood-sugar levels for diabetics without them needing to prick a finger to draw blood. There’s also reportedly a new body temperature monitoring feature on the way, which has reportedly seen a surge in interest due to the pandemic. The temperature sensor could appear in the watch’s 2022 refresh, while blood glucose monitoring is several years away, according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple was internally discussing releasing a rugged smartwatch aimed at extreme sports users. It now reports this model, internally referred to as an “explorer” or “adventure” edition, is unlikely to release this year, and could arrive in 2022. However Bloomberg cautions that this, like all of Apple’s unannounced plans, are subject to change.