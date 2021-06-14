Razer’s Blade 14 is the first Blade laptop with AMD Ryzen processors

After months of rumors and speculation, many gamers’ dreams have finally come true. Today, Razer has announced the new Razer Blade 14, which is powered by AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX. It’s the first Razer Blade to include an AMD processor, and it’s available for purchase now on Razer’s website starting at $1,799.99.

The 14-inch gaming rig will also feature up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and a QHD 165Hz display as well as an FHD 144Hz option. Razer says the Blade will be the smallest 14-inch gaming laptop on the market, with dimensions of 12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches. There’s also a 720p webcam (which isn’t a given on gaming laptops these days).

The rest of the laptop looks like a fairly standard Razer Blade, including the signature per-key RGB keyboard and the triple-headed snake logo on the lid.

“As gamers demand lighter and more powerful form factors in gaming laptops, we have remained committed to our goal of delivering best-in-class mobile processors for premium OEM designs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, SVP and GM of AMD’s client business unit. “We are excited to collaborate with Razer, for the first time ever, by powering the Razer Blade 14 with the best mobile processors we have developed for gaming.”

Razer’s Intel systems have consistently ranked among our picks for the best gaming laptop you can buy. Its Blade 15 Advanced delivers excellent frame rates while remaining comparable in size to a number of 15-inch productivity machines. Its Blade Stealth 13 is one of very few 13-inch gaming laptops that can run AAA titles at native resolution, and its Blade Pro 17 delivers some of the most powerful performance you can find in a gaming laptop, period.

But laptops with AMD CPUs have been doing better than those with Intel CPUs in recent years, in both performance and battery life. Our top two selections for the best gaming laptop are both AMD-powered, as is our best budget pick. Asus’ AMD-powered Zephyrus G14 delivers some of the best performance and battery life that we’ve ever seen from a 14-inch laptop. It’s exciting to see Razer combining its top-notch build quality with these top-notch processors, and we’ll see how well it stacks up to Asus’ offerings once we’ve gotten our hands on the unit.