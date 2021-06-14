After saving Tuca & Bertie, Adult Swim has posted the first episode of season 2 on YouTube

Tuca & Bertie is back on the air thanks to Adult Swim, and you can watch the entire first episode of season 2 for free on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel right now.

Tuca & Bertie is an animated show from BoJack Horseman producer and artist Lisa Hanawalt starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two best friends navigating their adult lives. The show first premiered on Netflix in 2019 and debuted to rave reviews, but the streaming service canceled it after just one season.

In 2020, though, Adult Swim picked up a 10-episode order of the show. The first episode of that new season premiered Sunday night, and if you missed the debut or just want to check out the show for yourself, you can catch it on YouTube.

If you watch this first episode and want to catch up on the series, you’ll have to subscribe to Netflix, as the first season is only available on the streaming service. New episodes air on Adult Swim on Sundays at 11:30PM ET / PT.