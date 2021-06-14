Resident Evil Village DLC is in the works after popular demand

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village will be getting downloadable content. The news was revealed during an E3 2021 Showcase that was short of new announcements. A quick message during the livestream confirmed that DLC has entered production “by popular demand.”

While there were no more details beyond this, the implication is that we could be getting more content featuring the game’s most popular character, Lady Dimitrescu. Another possibility could be the return of fan-favorite Ada Wong, who was originally planned to feature in Resident Evil Village, as revealed via early concept art that can be unlocked in the game. Of course, it could be a while before this additional DLC comes out, as it appears there had been no plans ahead of the game’s release, whereas Resident Evil 7 already had a season pass planned for launch.

It was also confirmed that online multiplayer game Resident Evil RE:Verse will be releasing next month, and is free for everyone who has purchased Resident Evil Village.

Ahead of the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase, the publisher had said it would be focusing on updates on Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. And, true to its word, that’s exactly what we got. Nonetheless, it provided another emotionally charged story trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2, and also confirmed that it will be getting free trial demo coming on June 25th. Players will also be able to carry save progress over to the full game when it launched on July 9th.