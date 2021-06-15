How to watch Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct showcase

Nintendo’s Direct presentation is one of the last big happenings of E3 2021. It’s a 40-minute show that Nintendo says is focused exclusively on Switch games (and not new hardware, for everyone hoping for Switch Pro news). So, what will we see? It’s possible that the unnamed sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will make an appearance, as well as Splatoon 3. Maybe Metroid Prime 4 will see its debut after being announced all the way back in 2017, then — in an unprecedented move — having its development restarted in early 2019. Knowing it’s Nintendo, there will likely be several unexpected announcements.

When does Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct begin?

This presentation will begin streaming on Tuesday, June 15th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. Nintendo will have the spotlight, as Microsoft’s event happened Sunday, and Sony didn’t host its own dedicated E3 showing.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?

You’ll be able to watch the show on Nintendo’s YouTube page, as well as on Twitch.

After the show wraps up, you can stay on either stream to watch three hours of Nintendo Treehouse Live, where the staff will demo some of the games announced during the Direct.