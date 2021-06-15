The first three Super Monkey Ball games are getting remastered

Sega on Tuesday announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, a “modern HD remaster” of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe that will be releasing on October 5th for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, and PC. The announcement arrives ahead of the 20th anniversary of the first game’s original release on June 23rd, 2001.

The meat of the Super Monkey Ball series consists of navigating increasingly challenging mazes as adorable monkeys rolling around in transparent balls. But these three games also had some ridiculous multiplayer mini-games that I spent hours on as a kid, such as bowling, billiards, and even golf.

Sega says Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will include more than 300 recreated levels and refined versions of the 12 multiplayer mini-games from the original games. Those 12 multiplayer games won’t be playable online, though — they’re four-player local multiplayer only, Sega tells The Verge. The remaster does have online leaderboards and an online time attack mode, however.