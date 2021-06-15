Breath of the Wild 2 heads to the skies in stunning E3 trailer

After years of anticipation, Nintendo has revealed a new trailer for the still-untitled upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2021, along with a 2022 release date.

Breath of the Wild was a launch title for the Switch, and it reinvented the now-35-year-old franchise with an open-world model that broke new ground in the genre and is wildly considered one of the most acclaimed games of all time.

That’s a long way of saying that there’s a lot riding on the sequel, which Nintendo announced over two years ago at E3 2019 with a surprise teaser trailer. It featured the return of Link and Zelda from Breath of the Wild, along with what appeared to be longtime series villain Ganondorf.

The Breath of the Wild sequel isn’t Nintendo’s only major Zelda project in the works: the company is also working on an HD rerelease of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which was originally released for the Nintendo Wii, planned for release on July 16th. The Skyward Sword port offers improved graphics and a new control scheme to allow players to play the Wii Remote-focused title with a traditional controller.