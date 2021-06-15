The Realme GT lays claim to OnePlus’ ‘flagship killer’ mantle

Realme is launching its highest-end phone yet in several European countries today, describing it as a “flagship killer.” The Realme GT is a high-end device with a fast Qualcomm processor, a smooth OLED screen, and a price that starts as low as €369 (about $450).

The GT is an attractive device, with a long glossy black panel breaking up this model’s bright yellow mock-leather finish — it’s all very evocative of sports cars, which is clearly what Realme was going for with the phone’s name as well. The only tell-tale sign that this isn’t an expensive flagship is the slightly large chin below the screen — that and the headphone jack.

“Flagship killer” is, of course, what OnePlus used to call its phones before the company started making more expensive devices. In truth, Realme has had a better claim to that title than OnePlus for a while now, with devices like last year’s X50 Pro offering excellent performance for the price. Realme does share the same private ownership and supply chain as OnePlus — both brands were originally spun out of Oppo — so the similarities aren’t coming from nowhere.

Here are the GT’s key specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

6.4-inch 1080p 120Hz OLED screen

64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, 16-megapixel selfie

4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging

128GB or 256GB of storage

8GB or 12GB or RAM

Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Headphone jack

The lack of wireless charging is probably the biggest missing feature here — Realme has still yet to support it on any phone, though, so it’s not really a surprise. The camera system doesn’t sound like it’d hold up against most flagships, either. But otherwise, the GT appears to be very good value for the price, undercutting the MSRP of anything else with a Snapdragon 888.

That said, the pricing is a little complicated. The €369 8GB/128GB version will only be sold on AliExpress from June 21st to 25th. The official list price of the 12GB/256GB version is €599 (~$725), but Realme tells The Verge that the actual price will be €549 (~$665) on the company’s website, as was previously revealed. You’ll also be able to save further on Amazon’s Prime Day on June 21st, where it’ll be available for €499 (~$605).