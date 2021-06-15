Another podcast goes exclusive to Spotify: Call Her Daddy

Spotify continues its run on signing podcasts to exclusive deals, and this time, it’s locked down Call Her Daddy, the popular show that covers topics like sex, dating, and mental health. The show will go exclusive on July 21st, meaning the entire back catalog and future episodes will only be available on Spotify. The details of the deal weren’t shared, but The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the licensing deal could be for as much as $20 million.

Spotify’s goal with this deal is clear: it says the show was the fifth most popular on the platform last year, with multiple other Spotify-signed podcasters at the top of that list, as well, including Joe Rogan and Michelle Obama. This is the second big deal Spotify has inked this year. Last month, it signed Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert as an exclusive, starting July 1st. It’s also producing and distributing shows for Kim Kardashian and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the networks it’s purchased in its quest for podcast domination, like The Ringer, Gimlet Media, and Parcast.

Now that the company’s signed deals with many of the world’s biggest podcasters, the question isn’t so much who’s next as how will this strategy pan out? Can signing big names really grow its podcasting audience and bring more people to the app? Will people spend less time streaming music? That’s a story Spotify will have to tell in its earnings reports in the years to come.