Nintendo is remastering the first two Advance Wars games for the Switch

Nintendo announced that it’s remastering the first two games in the Advance Wars series for Nintendo Switch in one package under the banner Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The game is scheduled to launch on December 3rd, and you can preorder it beginning Tuesday.

The games are “fully rebuilt from the ground up,” and in the trailer shown during the presentation, you can see the game’s great new 3D graphics. But it also looks like the classic grid-based strategy gameplay is intact almost exactly as you might remember.

ADVANCE WARS. IS. BACK.



The first Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one package, fully rebuilt from the ground up for #NintendoSwitch! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches 12/3. https://t.co/R7b01QzYGe pic.twitter.com/gcBeVExa8x — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

The first Advance Wars game came out in 2001 on the Game Boy Advance, and the second hit in 2003. I played hours and hours of both games as a kid — they were some of the first strategy games I ever enjoyed — so I’m looking forward to getting my hands on these remasters when they’re released for the Switch in December.