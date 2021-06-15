The Switch is getting new Mario Party and WarioWare games

During its E3 Direct, Nintendo announced new entries in the Mario Party and WarioWare series, both coming to the Switch.

Mario Party Superstars will be a collection of classic Mario Party boards from the Nintendo 64, featuring (hopefully only the most infuriating) mini-games from both the N64 and GameCube eras. According to Nintendo, the mini-games can be played through online multiplayer and are compatible with regular controllers (unlike the recent Super Mario Party, which didn’t allow for the use of a Pro Controller or Switch Lite unless you had external Joy-Cons.) It will release on October 29th, 2021, for $59.99.

Nintendo also announced a new WarioWare game called Get It Together. Nintendo says it will feature over 200 tiny games, along with a story mode, which can be played alone or with a friend on the same system, or via local wireless co-op. WarioWare: Get It Together will release on September 10th, 2021, and will sell for $50. You can watch the trailer below: