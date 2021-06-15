Nintendo is releasing a Zelda-themed Game & Watch handheld

For the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo is releasing a Zelda-themed green and gold Game & Watch handheld console with four playable built-in games. You’ll be able to play the first entry in The Legend of Zelda series, followed by its sequel, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The fourth game is the Game & Watch Vermin game, but with Link’s character imposed over the original character. Additionally, it can be used as a digital clock or timer.

The handheld will release on November 12th for $49.99. The previous Game & Watch console released for Mario’s 35th anniversary had three games, including the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, and the Game & Watch Ball game.

This version has a similar design and color LCD display found in the Mario version, but it’s unique in that it has a start and select button for navigating the Zelda games. Unless Nintendo changed its strategy, it likely has a USB-C charging port.