Zuckerberg says original Oculus Quest will get Air Link wireless streaming

Owners of the original Oculus Quest will get the ability to stream from their PCs to their headsets wirelessly, using the Air Link system that’s been available to Quest 2 owners for a few months. When the feature was originally announced, it was an open question as to when the first-gen headset would get it (or if it even would), but under a post about the v30 update for Quest, Mark Zuckerberg said that Air Link would be coming “soon.”

In the post itself, he also shows off being able to use multiple windows to multitask in Oculus Home, which acts as a virtual environment. In the video, he opens three windows at once, creating an environment not unlike sitting in front of three curved monitors.

According to UploadVR, the v30 update will also include the ability to create a bigger play space, with the Guardian system being updated to handle boundaries of 15m by 15m, or just over 2,400 square feet.

At the moment, Facebook hasn’t said when the v30 update will be coming out. The company said it didn’t have anything to add to Mark’s post when asked for comment about the release date, and wouldn’t say whether Air Link for the original Quest would be included in the v30 release or a different future update.