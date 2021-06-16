Windows 11’s default wallpapers are Microsoft’s best yet

Windows 11 leaked yesterday, offering a closer look at some of the UI changes Microsoft is planning for its next version of Windows. The leak has also revealed what will likely become Microsoft’s default wallpaper for Windows 11, and a collection of new wallpapers that are bundled with the operating system. They’re Microsoft’s best Windows wallpapers yet.

The main default wallpaper includes light and dark mode versions, with what looks like a crumpled piece of fabric. It’s a big departure from the Windows logo that was used as the default in Windows 10, or the two daisy flowers in Windows 8.

You can download the full-size versions in the gallery above.

Microsoft has also included a collection of other wallpapers inside Windows 11. The “Captured Motion” set offer a more colorful option, and the “Flow” collection are a more subtle take on the default. “Glow” is a set of four colorful orbs that light up the Windows 11 backdrop, and the “Sunrise” collection are a clear nod to the Sun Valley codename for the Windows 11 UI work.

As this is an early and incomplete version of Windows 11, it’s not clear how many of these images will ship in the final version. These already look better than the flowers and scenic backgrounds included in Windows 10, and fit the overall UI changes to Windows 11. If you haven’t seen exactly what Microsoft is changing in Windows 11, check out our hands-on to see the new UI, Start menu, and more.