The PlayStation 5 will be available through Sony’s store later today

More than six months after its initial debut, the PlayStation 5 remains as elusive as ever. Sony also expects console shortages to stretch into 2022, however, as of 5:15PM ET / 2:15PM PT, both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be available at Sony’s store. You can head to that site right now, and the page will automatically toss you into the queue to (hopefully) secure a PS5 from the batch being released into the wild today.

Sony says that you don’t need to refresh the page, but make sure that you stick around once the queue begins because it’ll likely ask you at some point to verify that you’re still present, or else you might be booted from the queue. If it’s your first time, welcome to the needless drama involved with buying a PS5.

So, what’s the difference between the two models?

The standard PS5 ($499.99) and the Digital Edition ($399.99) are nearly identical, aside from the obvious. The standard console features a UHD Blu-ray disc drive whereas the latter does not, meaning you’ll need to download or stream anything you want to watch or play. The Digital Edition also features a slimmer, lighter build because of this, however, keep in that the size difference is slight. Both consoles also sport an 825GB SSD.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allowing you to play both digital and physical games on the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $399. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Sony

If you do manage to purchase a PS5, there are a few games and additional accessories we suggest you pick up, including Sony’s Pulse 3D Headset, the forthcoming midnight black DualSense controller, and the best PS5 exclusive released thus far: Returnal.

In addition to the accessories above, we also recommend buying an annual membership to PlayStation Plus. Doing so gives you access to online multiplayer, a selection of free monthly titles, and the PlayStation Plus Collection, which allows you to play a host of PlayStation 4 classics on your PS5 at no additional cost.

PlayStation Plus membership (one year) $45

$60

25% off PlayStation Plus allows PS4 and PS5 owners to play games online and receive free games each month along with discounts on the PS Store. $45 at Amazon