Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab returns for Xbox Series X custom controllers

Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Design Lab back for Xbox Series X controllers. Originally launched in 2016, Xbox Design Lab allows Xbox owners to create personalized Xbox controllers. Microsoft is bringing the program back for the next-gen Xbox Series X controllers, after putting it on hold just ahead of the Series X launch last year.

Custom controllers will be available in the US, Canada, and most European countries today, priced at $69.99 with millions of color combinations. Just like before, you can customize colors in pretty much every part of the controller, including bumpers, thumb sticks, the D-pad, and options for buttons. Engraving is also available for an extra $9.99.

All new Xbox Design Lab controllers will be based on the Xbox Series X / S controllers, which have fairly minor tweaks over the original Xbox One controller. Microsoft has reshaped its latest controllers to fit a “wider range of people,” and the latest Xbox controller also includes a redesigned D-pad and a dedicated share button.

Unfortunately, you still can’t create a custom Xbox Elite controller. Microsoft’s Xbox Design Lab is available today here.