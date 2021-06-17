The smart home gym that analyzes your moves will soon have Olympian trainers

Tempo, the company behind the piece of exercise equipment that uses Microsoft Kinect to check your form, is announcing that it’ll have Olympians teach classes on its connected device. The classes are being made as part of an event that’s called the Tempo Games challenge, which will involve participating in workouts led by seven Olympic athletes that will be headed to Tokyo this year — you can see Tempo’s list below:

Carlin Isles: Carlin Isles is a champion track and field athlete and the world’s fastest rugby player, holding several records at his alma mater, Ashland University. Jessica Long: Jessica Long is one of the world’s most decorated swimmers with over 50 cumulative medals. She was also amongst the youngest competitors for the U.S. when she made her international debut at the 2004 Athens Games. Johnny Hooper: A four-time All-American water polo player, Johnny Hooper was instrumental in leading his team to a NCAA championship. Kyra Condie: Climbing since she was 11 years old and overcoming idiopathic scoliosis, Kyra Condie was a Bouldering World Cup finalist in addition to a regular in the pro climbing competitions around the U.S. and is bound for Tokyo. Letícia Bufoni: Letícia Bufoni has been skating since she was 9-years-old and is a multi-X Games gold medalist. Letícia is a member of Brazil’s first-ever national skateboarding team and will be among the first to compete in skateboarding in Tokyo on behalf of the U.S. Paige McPherson: Paige Arielle “McFierce” McPherson is a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, Pan Am Games Champ and Grand Prix Champ. She will be competing in the Tokyo Games and will be the first U.S. female athlete to compete in three Games for TaeKwonDo. Will Claye: A three time Olympic medalist, Will Claye earned the bronze medal in the long jump and a silver medal in the triple jump, making him the first man since 1936 and the first American since 1904 to medal in both events.

The Tempo Studio, which is the device users will access the classes from, is a wardrobe-like piece of home gym equipment that includes a 42-inch touchscreen, weights, and Microsoft Kinect tech that tracks your movement to ensure that you’re doing workout moves correctly. When one of our writers used the Tempo Studio, it also provided an exercise summary with feedback on how to improve your next workout. The classes, including the upcoming Tempo Games ones, are delivered as part of Tempo’s $39-a-month subscription service.

Tempo says that the classes are “inspired” by the athletes’ own training routines, and that they aim to train both your body and your mind. The classes will cover categories like HIIT, strength training, and more, and the Tempo Games challenge will involve completing 14 of them in three weeks, starting June 21st — those who do will get a limited-edition shirt, according to Tempo’s press release.

The Tokyo Olympics were meant to take place in 2020, but were postponed until July 23rd, 2021 due to COVID-19. Since then, both the International Olympics Committee and companies have worked to find some way to introduce a virtual element to the games. The IOC has announced an official Olympics virtual series, which includes classic sports like baseball and cycling, as well as a tournament that will be held in the video game Gran Turismo Sport, and connected fitness company Peloton has its Champions series of classes led by athletes like Usain Bolt and Scout Bassett.