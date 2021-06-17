Zens’ latest battery pack can create a wireless charging sandwich

Zens’ new battery pack has a wireless charger on both sides, allowing you to charge two Qi-compatible devices simultaneously in what can only be described as a “charging sandwich.” The Dual Powerbank was announced alongside a trio of other battery packs including the Magnetic Single Powerbank, the Single Powerbank with Stand (which can itself be wirelessly charged, as well as wirelessly charge other devices), and the 10,000 mAh Powerbank with Stand.

Although you could theoretically use it to charge two Qi-compatible phones, the intended use case appears to be charging an iPhone along with an accessory like a pair of AirPods. That’s because one side of the battery pack includes a MagSafe connection, which should keep it centered on iPhone 12 devices featuring the embedded magnets. However, the accessory isn’t capable of fast charging at MagSafe’s 15W maximum, instead it’s limited to 7.5W when charging an iPhone.

With a capacity of 4,000 mAh

Otherwise, the Dual Powerbank includes a USB-C port for charging its 4,000 mAh battery, as well as a small kickstand on one side so you can keep your phone propped up while it’s charging.

While the likes of Zens and Anker have been quick to make use of Apple’s latest wireless charging tech, the Cupertino company is yet to release a MagSafe battery pack of its own. Bloomberg reported in February that such an accessory is in development at the company, but that it’s facing development issues relating to the iPhone’s software thinking it’s overheating.

Update June 17th, 4:28AM ET: Updated with Zens’ confirmation of iPhone charging speeds.