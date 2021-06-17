Disney Plus original series will now release on Wednesdays, not Fridays

From July, all of Disney Plus’ global original series will be released on Wednesdays rather than Fridays, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The change has reportedly been made to give the service’s increasing number of original TV shows more space in the schedule, while the service’s original movies will continue to release on Fridays.

Disney has announced a number of new premiere dates following the change, with most now releasing a few days later than previously planned. Monsters, Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work for example, will now release on Wednesday, July 7th rather than July 2nd, while Turner & Hooch has shifted from July 16th to Wednesday, July 21st. However a couple of series will now release earlier, like The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse batch two, which will now be available on July 28th (yes, a Wednesday) rather than July 30th.

The first Disney Plus show to have premiered on a Wednesday was Loki, which was reportedly the service’s most watched premiere. “Wednesdays are the new Fridays,” actor Tom Hiddleston announced. That’s in contrast to previous series like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and The Mandalorian, which released on Fridays in competition with Netflix and Amazon’s new releases. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Fridays have historically been seen as the worst times to premiere new shows on linear TV networks.