A Peter Jackson-directed documentary about The Beatles will debut on Disney Plus in November

The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary about the iconic band directed by Peter Jackson, will debut as a three-part series on Disney Plus over the Thanksgiving holiday later this year.

Jackson spent three years restoring and editing some 60 hours of footage shot in January 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg that hasn’t been seen before, and more than 150 hours of previously unheard audio. It captures John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr preparing for their first live show in more than two years, writing and rehearsing 14 new songs.

The documentary also includes the band’s famous rooftop concert on Savile Row in London— you’ve probably seen parts of it — a show that ended up being The Beatles’ final public performance. The film also includes songs that later were released on Abbey Road and Let It Be, two of the band’s final albums.

Jackson, perhaps best known as the director of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, said the documentary wasn’t merely nostalgia, “it’s raw, honest, and human,” he said in a statement. “Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

The project has the full support of the two living Beatles McCartney and Starr, Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono and Harrison’s widow Olivia. Get Back was originally scheduled for a September 2020 release, then bumped to September 2021 before finally being scheduled for Disney Plus this Thanksgiving. It will be shown in three two-hour segments on November 25th through 27th.