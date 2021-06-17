 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple cuts AppleCare Plus prices for M1 MacBook Air and Pro

Protect your laptop for less

By Chaim Gartenberg

The new MacBook Air with the M1 chip Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Apple is cutting the prices for its AppleCare Plus extended warranty for both its M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops. AppleCare for the new M1 Air now costs $199 (versus the old $249 price), while AppleCare for the M1 Pro is down $20 to $249, as spotted by MacRumors.

If you’ve got an Intel-based laptop, those price cuts are a mixed bag. Apple is applying the $199 price for the MacBook Air to both the M1 and Intel-based models, even though it no longer directly sells the Intel Airs. If you’ve got an Intel-based Pro, on the other hand (which Apple does still offer, at least for now), you won’t be getting any discount — AppleCare Plus for that model will still cost the same $269 as before.

Note the “New Lower Price.”
Image: Apple

AppleCare Plus for Macs extends the 90 days of coverage included with a new laptop to three years. It also gives users two damage replacements every 12 months, with an additional charge of $99 for replacing the screen or outside of the laptop, or a $299 for “other damage.” Those fees are on top of the initial AppleCare Plus fee that customers pay upfront, but given that Apple’s laptops start at $999, it’s the sort of thing that could save money in the long run if you’re particularly accident prone.

