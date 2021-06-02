No Man’s Sky is getting a ‘visual overhaul’ and flying pets

No Man’s Sky is getting yet another big update, this time focused on the way the sci-fi adventure looks. The update is called “Prisms,” and developer Hello Games describes it as “a visual overhaul” of the game. It’s available starting today.

The changes include new weather effects, volumetric lighting, furry aliens, skies full of stars, and more. The studio also says that PC and next-gen versions of the game will get “detailed reflections, improved lighting quality, more detailed biomes, and more.” You can get a good rundown in the trailer above. As part of the update, No Man’s Sky is also getting a very cool new feature: flying pets that you can ride. These include giant beetles, flying worms, and huge butterflies.

As always, the update is available for free. Thanks to a steady stream of expansions, No Man’s Sky is a vastly different game today compared to when it launched in 2016. This year alone has seen added features like alien pets, a new quest structure, and even the Normandy starship from Mass Effect.