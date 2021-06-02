Nintendo’s E3 event will be ‘focused exclusively’ on Switch games

Nintendo is holding an E3 event on June 15th, and the company promises it will be “focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021.” The Nintendo Direct presentation will begin at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on June 15th, and Nintendo will hold three hours of gameplay deep dives once the event has concluded.

Nintendo’s wording suggests we won’t be seeing any hardware announcements at the company’s E3 show. A “Switch Pro” has been rumored for months, with recent reports suggesting it may be announced ahead of E3.

Bloomberg has previously reported that this new Switch model will use more powerful silicon from Nvidia that supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). The updated Switch is also said to support 4K output when connected to a TV and reportedly includes a seven-inch OLED display.

If a new Switch is imminent, Nintendo’s E3 show would be the perfect opportunity to show how games run at 4K and to demonstrate the power of Nvidia’s latest chip and DLSS support. As E3 kicks off in virtual form on June 12th, there are only 10 days left to see if Nintendo is ready to announce an updated Switch ahead of E3.