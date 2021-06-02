An ongoing Apple Card outage may keep you from making payments or managing your card

The Apple Card is experiencing an outage today that may affect your ability to make payments, manage your card, and see recent transactions, according to Apple’s status page. Interruption in service appears to have started at 6:17AM PT today and is still ongoing over two hours later.

Apple’s credit card solution is managed almost entirely through the built-in wallet app in iOS, where users can pay off their credit card bill, see recent transactions, and make payments through Apple Pay. Apple says that all users are affected by today’s outage, though it’s not clear if every user will experience all of the possible issues the company has reported.

We’ve reached out to Apple for more information and will update if we learn more or the outage ends.