Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti will be available at 81 Best Buy stores on Thursday

Nvidia just announced its new $1,199 RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, and it’s set to release tomorrow, June 3rd. It hasn’t exactly been easy to buy a graphics card as of late, though, and it seems extremely likely that demand for this new card is going to be through the roof. If you’re looking to try to pick one up, you might want to consider Best Buy, which has announced that customers will be able to line up at 81 of its stores for the chance to snag a Founder’s Edition of the card.

Here’s the full list of participating stores, if you want to see if one near you is included. On that website, Best Buy notes that staff at participating stores will hand out tickets for the cards at 7:30AM local time, and if customers receive a ticket, they’ll be guaranteed to be able to buy a card at 9:00AM local time.

Each customer can only buy one card, however, which should hopefully limit the number of cards that will be bought to be resold by scalpers. They’ll almost certainly still be in very high demand, however — especially because Best Buy is the only store in the US where you can get the Founder’s Edition of the RTX 3080 Ti.

If you’re on the fence about whether to get an RTX 3080 Ti, check out my colleague Tom Warren’s review. While he found it ideal for 1440p and 4K gaming, he also thought the $1,199 price was a little too expensive. But if you’re looking for a 30-series card right now, lining up at Best Buy for the RTX 3080 Ti on Thursday could be your next best shot to get one.