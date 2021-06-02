Next God of War delayed until 2022 but will come to PS4 too

The next God of War game has been pushed to 2022. The game, intended for PS5, was originally planned to launch sometime in 2021. Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst confirmed the news in a post shared on the PlayStation blog, saying “we’ve made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play.” We also learned today that a PS4 version of the next God of War is in development.

The studio posted a tweet confirming the delay.

Where does this leave Sony’s other big-budget single-player game, Horizon Forbidden West? Hulst says the team is tentatively planning on a holiday 2021 release, but the team won’t nail down a release date. He says that the development of both Horizon and God of War have been “affected by access to performance capture and talent.”

While the news of God of War’s delay and uncertainty surrounding the release window of the next Horizon title might be disappointing, Hulst made a statement about avoiding crunch at its studios. “With these things, something’s gotta give. It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health of the wellbeing of our amazing team.”