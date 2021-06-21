These Amazon devices come with three free months of the Disney Plus bundle for Prime Day

The trio of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus is one of the better deals you can get in streaming today, and it’s even nicer when you can watch for free. For a special Prime Day 2021 promotion, Amazon is covering three months of the Disney Plus bundle for customers who purchase one of its hardware devices — and this includes inexpensive products like the Fire TV Stick, which is down to $17.99 for Prime Day. The bundle usually costs $13.99 per month, so you’re saving quite a bit if you can find any use for a new streaming stick.
Buy any of the eligible Amazon devices, and you’ll receive three free months of the Disney Plus bundle. The deal is available for new customers but also extends to returning users who have let their previous subscription lapse. If you’re coming back to the service, the only requirement is that your account has been inactive for at least 30 days.
You’ve got until June 22nd at 11:59PM PT to take advantage of the three-month freebie. Amazon says promotional codes will be emailed out once a purchased device has shipped, and you’ll redeem the code at this Hulu URL.
Here’s everything that Amazon says comes with three months of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.
