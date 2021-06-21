You can now buy an official AFC Richmond jersey from the new Ted Lasso merch store

Fans of Apple TV’s hit show Ted Lasso can now buy official merch that lets you rep AFC Richmond, the fictional soccer team featured in the show — and yes, that means you can buy a jersey. The new merch store has opened just about a month ahead of the show’s July 23rd season 2 premiere.

A jersey costs $59.95, and you can personalize it with your first and last name. There are professional level kits on the way, too — Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence says they’ll be available in September.

For those who nicely asked: The basic #TedLasso jersey and other merch will launch in a week or so at the “Ted Lasso” shop on WB shop e-comm. Proper/professional level kits will be available at retailers in September. More updates coming when they tell me more. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) June 13, 2021

There are also many other sweatshirts and T-shirts available, as well as an assortment of mugs, cups, and water bottles, a blanket, a beach bag, and more. You can check out everything that’s available here.

Apple also released a new trailer for the upcoming season on Monday. It looks like it could be an interesting season for the Greyhounds, but I have faith with Coach Lasso at the helm.