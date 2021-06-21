 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

You can now buy an official AFC Richmond jersey from the new Ted Lasso merch store

There’s also a new trailer ahead of the July 23rd season premiere

By Jay Peters

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Fans of Apple TV’s hit show Ted Lasso can now buy official merch that lets you rep AFC Richmond, the fictional soccer team featured in the show — and yes, that means you can buy a jersey. The new merch store has opened just about a month ahead of the show’s July 23rd season 2 premiere.

A jersey costs $59.95, and you can personalize it with your first and last name. There are professional level kits on the way, too — Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence says they’ll be available in September.

There are also many other sweatshirts and T-shirts available, as well as an assortment of mugs, cups, and water bottles, a blanket, a beach bag, and more. You can check out everything that’s available here.

Apple also released a new trailer for the upcoming season on Monday. It looks like it could be an interesting season for the Greyhounds, but I have faith with Coach Lasso at the helm.

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...