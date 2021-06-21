Windows 11: the latest on Microsoft’s ‘next-generation’ OS

Microsoft is promising to show off the “next generation” of Windows at a June 24th event at 11AM ET / 8AM PT. The update, which will likely be called Windows 11, is expected to have a revamped look for the operating system as well as updates to the platform’s built-in store.

We’ve already gotten a look at the upcoming OS ahead of the announcement, as it leaked in a somewhat useable state. From what we’ve seen, 11 will be a big visual overhaul, taking inspiration from the unreleased Windows 10X, with a redesigned taskbar and Start menu and overall cleaner look throughout, including places like File Explorer and the Windows Store. Despite the leak, there are still some things we’ll have to wait for Microsoft to show off — for example, widgets appear to be back but aren’t functioning in the leaked version.

Microsoft said in 2015 that Windows 10 would be “the last version of Windows,” so hopefully the presentation will offer some insight as to why the company has decided to call the next version Windows 11 instead of something like Windows 10.5.

You can check back here for any further information we find in leaks before the event as well as for news during and after Microsoft’s official announcement.