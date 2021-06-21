The one developer that publicly agreed to try Facebook’s VR ads is already backing away

Last Wednesday, Facebook announced that it would begin testing ads inside of Oculus Quest apps and said that the paid title Blaston from Resolution Games and apps from “a couple other developers” would be the first to include them. For many fans of Blaston, that wasn’t welcome news, leading to a wave of negative reviews criticizing Resolution Games for planning to test ads in a game that they paid money for. Now, following the blowback, the studio has reversed course, saying that it actually won’t test ads inside of Blaston (via UploadVR).

“We appreciate all of the feedback and thoughts on the Oculus ad test for Blaston and other games that was announced last week,” Resolution Games CEO Tommy Palm said in a statement shared with The Verge. “Some good points have been made, and we realize that Blaston isn’t the best fit for this type of advertising test. Therefore, we no longer plan to implement the test in Blaston.”

While Resolution Games won’t test ads in Blaston, it may still test ads in another of its games — but it will be a free title instead of a paid one. “As an alternative, we are looking to see if it is feasible to move this small, temporary test to our free game, Bait! sometime in the future,” Palm said.

“We love this domain as much as the most avid players,” Palm continued. “If ads in VR become inevitable as it has on other platforms, we want to ensure that while we have this chance to start over and do it right, we do just that. We welcome any and all your feedback along the way so we can have a constructive conversation around this and create the best path forward.”

As my colleague Adi Roberstson wrote last week, there are still some big questions about Facebook’s move to bring ads to Oculus Quest apps. Resolution Games’ shift doesn’t make the future of ads in Oculus apps much clearer.