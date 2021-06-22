Zoom is adding new options for sharing your pronouns

Zoom is adding a new field for pronouns today, along with options to manage when they’re displayed. Pronouns will appear in parentheses next to people’s names in calls, essentially the same as how they’ve looked up until now when people have manually entered them. They’ll also be visible under people’s names on their profile cards.

Pronouns will be visible by default on the profile pages for accounts on the free Basic Zoom plan, as well as for accounts with a single licensed user. The field will be off by default for accounts with multiple users, though administrators can turn it on in their account settings.

People can also decide whether they want their pronouns to be shared in meetings and webinars. There are options in profile settings for Zoom to always share, never share, or to ask during every meeting if pronouns should be displayed. This flexibility could be useful for people who use different pronouns in various settings, but it’s important to note that pronouns are currently always visible in the profile card.

Zoom is among several sites and services that have rolled out dedicated pronoun fields recently. Instagram and Slack both added them last month, and Twitter is working on a pronoun field for its revamped profiles.