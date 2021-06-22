Best Prime Day 2021 deals for upgrading your PC

Prime Day 2021 has proven itself to be a great time to buy a new set of headphones, a new TV, a phone, and lots of other things. It’s also a stellar opportunity for PC builders to score discounts on memory, storage, power supplies, desktop cases, monitors, processors, and more. The only things you won’t find discounts on (in 2021, at least) are graphics cards, which are still very much in demand and hard to find.

Whether you’re building an all-new PC piece by piece (for gaming or general use), upgrading one or two parts this year, or hoping to grab some discounted accessories, we’ve got a few categories below containing the best deals we’ve found.

Prime Day deals on monitors

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor $285

$400

29% off LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $285 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on processors

Prime Day deals on SSDs and hard drives

Prime Day deals on RAM

Prime Day deals on power supplies and other components

Cooler Master MWE Gold 750W power supply $90

$115

22% off This 750W fully modular power supply has an 80+ Gold rating for efficiency, so it should be a good companion for a powerful gaming PC or workstation that has a recent power-hungry graphics card. $90 at Amazon

Prime Day deals on PC accessories

Razer Basilisk V2 $38

$80

53% off Razer’s latest Basilisk is a solid option if you like the fit of Logitech’s G502 series mice but want something that looks a little more slick. Ergonomically, they’re very similar, and this model even has a scroll wheel with adjustable tension. $38 at Amazon

Razer Kaira Pro $120

$150

20% off A great Xbox-specific wireless gaming headset. It’s compatible natively with the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. Its Bluetooth function makes it easy to connect to your phone, tablet, or PC. $120 at Amazon

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard is $171 at Amazon (normally $230), more than $20 less than the best-ever price