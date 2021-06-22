 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Best Prime Day 2021 deals for upgrading your PC

Plenty of discounted components and accessories for work or gaming rigs

By Cameron Faulkner

Dell XPS desktop Image: Dell
Prime Day 2021 has proven itself to be a great time to buy a new set of headphones, a new TV, a phone, and lots of other things. It’s also a stellar opportunity for PC builders to score discounts on memory, storage, power supplies, desktop cases, monitors, processors, and more. The only things you won’t find discounts on (in 2021, at least) are graphics cards, which are still very much in demand and hard to find.

Whether you’re building an all-new PC piece by piece (for gaming or general use), upgrading one or two parts this year, or hoping to grab some discounted accessories, we’ve got a few categories below containing the best deals we’ve found.

Prime Day deals on monitors

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

  • $285
  • $400
  • 29% off

LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

Prime Day deals on processors

Prime Day deals on SSDs and hard drives

Prime Day deals on RAM

Prime Day deals on power supplies and other components

Prime Day deals on PC accessories

Razer Basilisk V2

  • $38
  • $80
  • 53% off

Razer’s latest Basilisk is a solid option if you like the fit of Logitech’s G502 series mice but want something that looks a little more slick. Ergonomically, they’re very similar, and this model even has a scroll wheel with adjustable tension.

