Best Prime Day 2021 deals for upgrading your PC

Prime Day 2021 has proven itself to be a great time to buy a new set of headphones, a new TV, a phone, and lots of other things. It’s also a stellar opportunity for PC builders to score discounts on memory, storage, power supplies, desktop cases, monitors, processors, and more. The only things you won’t find discounts on (in 2021, at least) are graphics cards, which are still very much in demand and hard to find.
Whether you’re building an all-new PC piece by piece (for gaming or general use), upgrading one or two parts this year, or hoping to grab some discounted accessories, we’ve got a few categories below containing the best deals we’ve found.
Prime Day deals on monitors
- LG’s 34-inch FHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $300 at Amazon (usually $350)
- ViewSonic’s 34-inch WQHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $320 at Amazon (usually $440)
ViewSonic’s 27-inch QHD IPS monitor is $255 at Amazon (usually $310)
- Acer’s 24.5-inch FHD Predator XB253Q gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate is $300 at Amazon (usually $330)
- Acer’s 27-inch 1500R curved FHD Nitro XZ270 with 240Hz refresh rate is $250 at Amazon (usually $330)
Samsung’s 49-inch QHD CRG9 curved gaming monitor with a 120Hz refresh rate is $900 at Amazon (usually $1,200)
Prime Day deals on processors
- AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700X eight-core CPU is $266 at Amazon (usually $329)
- Intel Core i7-10700KF eight-core CPU is $239 at Amazon (usually $361, this CPU doesn’t have integrated graphics, so you’ll need a GPU in your system for graphics)
- Intel Core i5-10600K six-core CPU is $170 at Amazon (usually $263)
Prime Day deals on SSDs and hard drives
Western Digital 1TB SN550 NVMe SSD is $85 at Amazon (originally $125)
- WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe SSD is $90 at Amazon (originally $150)
- Crucial 2TB BX500 SATA SSD is $147 at Amazon (usually $200)
- The LaCie Rugged 5TB USB 3.0 external hard drive is $110 at B&H Photo (usually $170)
Prime Day deals on RAM
- Crucial’s Ballistix 16GB (2 x 8GB) 3,000MHz DDR4 RAM is $66 at Amazon (down from $87)
- Crucial’s Ballistix Max 16GB kit (2 x 8GB) 4,000MHz DDR4 RAM is $136 at Amazon (usually $187 — check your motherboard’s specs first to make sure it can work with such high-speed memory)
- Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (1 x 16GB) 2,400MHz XMP DDR4 RAM is $70 at Amazon (usually $97)
- G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB kit (2 x 16GB) 3,200MHz DDR RAM is $150 at Newegg (usually $165)
Prime Day deals on power supplies and other components
- TP-Link’s AC1200 PCIe Wi-Fi card is $28 at Amazon (usually $40)
- Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo CPU cooler is $35 at Amazon (down from $45)
- Corsair H115i RGB liquid CPU cooler is $114 at Amazon, down from $170
- LG Blu-ray read/write SATA disc drive is $44 (usually $50) at Amazon
Prime Day deals on PC accessories
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam is $152 at Amazon (usually $200), the first time we’ve seen a discount
- Elgato Wave:3 USB microphone with pop filter included is $150 at Amazon (usually $190)
- Microsoft’s Sculpt ergonomic keyboard with wireless numpad is $57 at Amazon (usually $81). I’m typing on it right now, and my wrists wouldn’t have survived working from home during the pandemic without it.
- Microsoft’s ergonomic Bluetooth wireless mouse is $27.50 at Amazon (usually $50)
- AmazonBasics single monitor arm is $104 (down from $116)
- Logitech’s fantastic G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $95 at Amazon, which is the best price we’ve seen since the product released
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $76 at Amazon (usually $130), falling lower than the lowest price we’ve seen this year
- Logitech’s G502 Hero Gaming Mouse is $38 at Amazon (normally $80), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the wired budget-based mouse
- Razer’s Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse is $43 at Amazon (usually $90), the lowest price we’ve seen this year
- Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is $95 at Amazon (normally $130), the best price we’ve come across for the lightweight gaming mouse
- Razer’s BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset is $76 at Amazon (normally $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the multiplatform gaming headset
- HyperX’s Cloud II Gaming Headset is $76 at Amazon (usually $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen this year
- SteelSeries’ Arctis 5 Gaming Headset is $66 at Amazon (usually $100), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the flagship headset
- Razer’s Huntsman Tournament Edition Gaming Keyboard is $76 at Amazon (normally $100), the lowest price we’ve seen on the keyboard at Amazon
- Logitech G513 Carbon Mechanical Keyboard is $100 at Amazon (typically $130), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on Logitech’s backlit keyboard
- Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Keyboard is $171 at Amazon (normally $230), more than $20 less than the best-ever price