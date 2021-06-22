The best Prime Day deals for working from home

Although the pandemic crisis seems (hopefully!) to be slowly receding, it looks like our work habits may be permanently changed. Many people who have been effectively working from home are reluctant to switch back to commuting, and many companies, recognizing this, are adjusting to having their employees work from home some, or all, of the time.

But to have the best work-from-home experience, it helps to have good equipment and supplies, and today, the second day of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, is a good time to stock up. Here are some of today’s deals that can help you save money and make your job more pleasant and efficient to handle.

Laptop deals

It goes without saying that a good workplace needs a good laptop, and there is a range still available at great prices. Whether you’re an Apple advocate, a Windows worker, or a Chromebook creative, you can check out some of these deals.

Apple MacBook Air with M1 $900

$999

10% off The Apple MacBook Air is the entry-level laptop with Apple’s new custom silicon called the M1. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage and doesn’t have a fan. Right now, it’s available at Amazon for $900 (coupon applies at checkout). $900 at Amazon

Headphone deals

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (soapstone white) $229

$379

40% off Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have superb noise cancellation, excellent voice call performance, and a design that can comfortably stay on your head for hours. $229 at Amazon

Even if you no longer have to deal with the noisy environment of an office, there are still plenty of reasons to have a solid set of noise-canceling headphones at hand to protect your ears (and your attention span) from excitable pets, kids at play, or the construction crew right outside your window.

Monitor deals

LG’s 55-inch C1 OLED $1,497

$1,800

17% off LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor. $1,497 at Amazon

Laptop displays are all well and good, but sometimes you need to fit a lot more information on your screen. A good monitor can make your workday a lot easier to handle.

Smart home office deals

Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $95

$130

27% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized Alexa smart display in Amazon’s lineup. It can be used to display weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more as well as controlling smart home devices, watching streaming video, or listening to music. It also supports video calling on Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $95 at Amazon

You’re going to need a good Wi-Fi connection if you’re going to be running a lot of Zoom meetings, not to mention all those videos you need to check out. And a smart speaker with a display like the Echo Show 8 can help you keep up with things — like the news, the weather, and (with the help of an indoor cam) what your kids are up to.

Phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB, unlocked) $600

$800

25% off The most affordable model in the S21 line has a 6.2-inch 1080p screen and refresh rates up to 120Hz. $600 at Amazon

Let’s face it, you’re going to need a good phone for calls, texts, and for keeping up with work when you’re on the go.

Desk and chair deals

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk $519

$569

9% off This popular standing desk quickly and quietly adjusts from a top height of 50 inches to a level low enough for you to sit on the floor. $519 at Fully

It’s vital to have the right furniture for your workspace. A good standing desk will let you work in comfort and keep you from sitting too long, while a solid desk chair will protect your back from nasty aches.

Deals on keyboards and mice

When you’re spending all day typing and clicking, you want to be using something that’s efficient, comfortable, and healthy for your hands. Here are some of today’s deals:

The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is on sale for $29 (usually $50) at Amazon.

The Seenda Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is $38 (usually $50) at Amazon.

A slim portable Bluetooth keyboard from Arteck is marked down to $16 (usually $20) at Amazon.

The Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse is now $8 (usually $10) at Amazon.

If you prefer a wired mouse, the Jelly Comb USB wired mouse is now $8 marked down from $15 at Amazon.

The Microsoft Arc Mouse is going for $44 (usually $70) at Amazon.