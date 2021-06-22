The best Prime Day deals for working from home

Although the pandemic crisis seems (hopefully!) to be slowly receding, it looks like our work habits may be permanently changed. Many people who have been effectively working from home are reluctant to switch back to commuting, and many companies, recognizing this, are adjusting to having their employees work from home some, or all, of the time.
But to have the best work-from-home experience, it helps to have good equipment and supplies, and today, the second day of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, is a good time to stock up. Here are some of today’s deals that can help you save money and make your job more pleasant and efficient to handle.
Laptop deals
It goes without saying that a good workplace needs a good laptop, and there is a range still available at great prices. Whether you’re an Apple advocate, a Windows worker, or a Chromebook creative, you can check out some of these deals.
- Apple’s MacBook Pro with the M1 processor is $1,100 at Amazon (usually $1,300). Read our review.
- Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $900 at Amazon (usually $999), with the discount applying at checkout. Read our review.
- Asus’ ROG Strix G17 with a 17.3-inch 1080p display, the Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD costs $1,680 at Office Depot (usually $1,800)
- Acer’s Swift 3 (Intel Core i7-1165G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage) is $670 at Amazon (usually $849), the lowest price we’ve seen Acer’s solid student laptop. Read our review.
- MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo (Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) is $850 at Amazon (usually $1,150), the biggest price drop to date. Read our review.
- Asus’ ROG Strix Scar 15 (Intel Core i7-10875H, GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage) is $1,740 at Amazon (usually $2,200), just beating the best price we’ve seen. Read our review.
- Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage) is $225 at Amazon (usually $500), the steepest price drop on the stylish convertible to date.
Headphone deals
Even if you no longer have to deal with the noisy environment of an office, there are still plenty of reasons to have a solid set of noise-canceling headphones at hand to protect your ears (and your attention span) from excitable pets, kids at play, or the construction crew right outside your window.
- Bose’s excellent Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are $229 at Amazon (usually $379), easily the steepest discount we’ve seen on the excellent noise-canceling headphones. Read our review.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling headphones are $248 at Best Buy, matching Amazon’s Prime Day deal (normally $349). Read our review.
- Sony’s WH-1000X4 noise-canceling headphones are $248 at Amazon (usually $350), the biggest price drop they’ve received since making their debut last year. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds are $161 at Amazon (usually $229), just shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Jabra’s capable AirPods competitor. Read our review.
Monitor deals
Laptop displays are all well and good, but sometimes you need to fit a lot more information on your screen. A good monitor can make your workday a lot easier to handle.
- ViewSonic’s 34-inch WQHD 21:9 aspect ratio IPS ultrawide monitor is $320 at Amazon (usually $440).
- LG’s 27-inch 4K IPS monitor is $280 at Amazon (usually $350).
- Acer’s 24.5-inch FHD Predator XB253Q gaming monitor with G-Sync compatibility and a 240Hz refresh rate is $300 at Amazon (usually $330).
Smart home office deals
You’re going to need a good Wi-Fi connection if you’re going to be running a lot of Zoom meetings, not to mention all those videos you need to check out. And a smart speaker with a display like the Echo Show 8 can help you keep up with things — like the news, the weather, and (with the help of an indoor cam) what your kids are up to.
- An Eero 6 mesh router plus two Eero 6 extenders covers up to 5,000 square feet and is good for internet speeds up to 500Mbps. It’s $181 at Amazon (usually $279)
- Google Nest Wifi two-pack of mesh Wi-Fi routers is $209 at Amazon (usually $295).
- The Echo Show 8 (second-gen) helps you keep up with things while working at nome; it is $95 at Amazon (usually $130). Read our review.
- Grab a two-pack of Blink Indoor cams for $90 at Amazon (usually $140).
Phone deals
Let’s face it, you’re going to need a good phone for calls, texts, and for keeping up with work when you’re on the go.
- The OnePlus 8 in glacial green is $349 for Prime Day, down from $699. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is marked down to $479, which is $200 off the retail price (usually $699).
- Samsung’s Galaxy A71 5G is on sale for $375, a $200 discount off the MSRP (usually $599).
- The Motorola Edge is discounted to $480 at Amazon (usually $700), a $220 discount off the full retail price.
Desk and chair deals
It’s vital to have the right furniture for your workspace. A good standing desk will let you work in comfort and keep you from sitting too long, while a solid desk chair will protect your back from nasty aches.
- The Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk has been lauded by several staffers at The Verge and is currently on sale at Fully for $519 (usually $569).
- The Hon Prominent Mesh High-Back Task Chair usually goes for $404 but is on sale at Amazon for $138.
- The Sunnow Ergonomic Office Chair is $215 for Prime Day, marked down from its usual price of $270 at Amazon.
Deals on keyboards and mice
When you’re spending all day typing and clicking, you want to be using something that’s efficient, comfortable, and healthy for your hands. Here are some of today’s deals:
The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is on sale for $29 (usually $50) at Amazon.
The Seenda Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard is $38 (usually $50) at Amazon.
A slim portable Bluetooth keyboard from Arteck is marked down to $16 (usually $20) at Amazon.
The Jelly Comb 2.4G Slim Wireless Mouse is now $8 (usually $10) at Amazon.
If you prefer a wired mouse, the Jelly Comb USB wired mouse is now $8 marked down from $15 at Amazon.
The Microsoft Arc Mouse is going for $44 (usually $70) at Amazon.