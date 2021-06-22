Marvel’s Avengers has a weird bug on PS5 that puts your IP address on display

Marvel’s Avengers got a big new patch on Tuesday, but alongside a number of updates, it has added a pretty bad bug on PS5. The game will now show a string of floating text on-screen while you’re playing — and notably, that string includes your IP address, according to Forbes. That means if you want to stream or show any sort of gameplay on Marvel’s Avengers’ current patch, somebody could use your IP address to learn a lot about you, such as a general idea of your location.

The developers have acknowledged the bug via the game’s Twitter account, and in tweets posted after we first published this story, specified that this bug is affecting PS5 players and shared when you expect to see a fix.

“We are currently testing a solution to the issue of personal information, including the player’s IP address and username, being displayed on screen on PS5 and plan to deploy a hotfix tomorrow at around 8AM PT,” the developers said. “PlayStation 5 players should refrain from streaming or posting screenshots online until then as sensitive information may be displayed,” they continued.

Publisher Square Enix didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Update June 22nd, 1:40PM ET: Added new tweets from the developers and updated headline to specify that this bug is specific to PS5.