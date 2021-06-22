Peloton forced its subscription plan on Tread+ owners, but claims a fix is coming

Peloton says that it’s working on an update to make its Tread Plus treadmill usable without a subscription, after news broke today that a $40 a month membership would be required after a software update. In a support email sent to at least one customer, the company said that its “Just Run” feature, which previously allowed users to use the $4,300 Tread Plus as a normal treadmill sans subscription, is currently inaccessible without a membership.

The Just Run feature now requires the Tread Lock feature, which secures the treadmill with a four-digit passcode and is available only to those with a subscription. The company told The Verge that “due to current technical limitations, Tread Lock is not yet available without a Peloton Membership.” The company does say that it’s “working on updates to Tread Lock that will allow us to make Tread Lock and Just Run available without a Peloton Membership.”

The company hasn’t said when that update will be ready, but it’s giving Tread Plus owners three free months of membership, which will enable the Tread Lock feature.

While the sudden change is deeply annoying to some Tread Plus owners (and a reminder that the functionality of internet-connected machines is always subject to change), Peloton made the update after a string of injuries and even one death led to the company issuing a voluntary recall. If owners want, they can return their Tread or Tread Plus treadmill for a full refund.