The best last-minute Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch

If you weren’t already cued in, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is drawing to a close, with most of the remaining deals set to expire at 3AM ET / 12AM PT tonight. Thankfully, many of the best Best Prime Day gaming deals are still available, including one on the road-ready Nintendo Switch Lite. There is also an assortment of deals covering some of the best accessories and games, whether you’re a fan of charming role-playing titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or the latest entry in Capcom’s monster-slaying franchise.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch, some of which are also featured in our guide to the best anti-Prime Day deals. Now, if only picking up a PS5 was as easy.
The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch games
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $60).
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $50).
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $50).
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $60).
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set Edition) is $75 at Amazon (usually $100). It’s the same price as the Luigi Set Edition, also available at Amazon and Best Buy.
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $43). Not available for shipping, but your local Target may have it in stock.
- Bravely Default II is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), the steepest discount we’ve seen on the charming Switch RPG.
- Just Dance 2021 is $25 at Amazon and Target (usually $50).
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Amazon and Target (usually $60), easily the biggest price drop we’ve seen on the Switch remaster.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) is $15 at Target (normally $47).
- Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Amazon and Target (normally $60), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the most recent Monster Hunter game.
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is $10 at Amazon and (usually $20), just shy of its best price to date.
The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch headsets
- SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Gaming Headset is $35 at Amazon (usually $50), which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the budget-based, multi-platform wired headset.
- HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset is $80 at Amazon (usually $100), slightly above the wired headset’s best price ever.
- Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset is $76 at Amazon (usually $100), the best price to date on Razer’s solid headset.
The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch controllers
- 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad is $38 at Amazon (normally $45), the best price to date on the popular throwback model.
- Hori’s Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro controller is $40 at Amazon (normally $50), matching the lowest price we’ve seen.
- PoweredA’s Enhanced Wired Controller is $15 at Amazon (normally $25), matching the best price we’ve seen on this budget-friendly add-on.
- Hori’s Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe is $84 at Amazon (usually $100), nearly matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the vibrant racing peripheral.
Miscellaneous accessories
- SanDisk’s 400GB MicroSD card is $38 at Amazon (usually $70), matching its best price ever.
- Nintendo’s Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case is $30 at Target (usually $39).
- Nintendo’s Switch Game Deluxe Travel Case is $15 at Target (usually $20).