The best last-minute Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch

Save on the Switch Lite, games, and more

By Brandon Widder

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you weren’t already cued in, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is drawing to a close, with most of the remaining deals set to expire at 3AM ET / 12AM PT tonight. Thankfully, many of the best Best Prime Day gaming deals are still available, including one on the road-ready Nintendo Switch Lite. There is also an assortment of deals covering some of the best accessories and games, whether you’re a fan of charming role-playing titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or the latest entry in Capcom’s monster-slaying franchise.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch, some of which are also featured in our guide to the best anti-Prime Day deals. Now, if only picking up a PS5 was as easy.

The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch games

  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $60).
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $50).
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $50).
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) is $40 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $60).
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario Set Edition) is $75 at Amazon (usually $100). It’s the same price as the Luigi Set Edition, also available at Amazon and Best Buy.
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Target (usually $43). Not available for shipping, but your local Target may have it in stock.
  • Bravely Default II is $40 at Amazon (usually $60), the steepest discount we’ve seen on the charming Switch RPG.
  • Just Dance 2021 is $25 at Amazon and Target (usually $50).
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) is $30 at Amazon and Target (usually $60), easily the biggest price drop we’ve seen on the Switch remaster.
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch) is $15 at Target (normally $47).
  • Monster Hunter Rise (Nintendo Switch) is $50 at Amazon and Target (normally $60), matching the lowest price we’ve seen on the most recent Monster Hunter game.
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is $10 at Amazon and (usually $20), just shy of its best price to date.
The wireless edition of the SteelSeries Arctis 1
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch headsets

The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch controllers

Miscellaneous accessories

