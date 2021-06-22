The best last-minute Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch

If you weren’t already cued in, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is drawing to a close, with most of the remaining deals set to expire at 3AM ET / 12AM PT tonight. Thankfully, many of the best Best Prime Day gaming deals are still available, including one on the road-ready Nintendo Switch Lite. There is also an assortment of deals covering some of the best accessories and games, whether you’re a fan of charming role-playing titles like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or the latest entry in Capcom’s monster-slaying franchise.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch, some of which are also featured in our guide to the best anti-Prime Day deals. Now, if only picking up a PS5 was as easy.

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB MicroSD card $200

$235

15% off Nintendo’s smaller, lighter Switch makes it easier to play your collection of Switch games on the go. Right now, you can grab the Nintendo Switch Lite and a 128GB memory card for $200 at Amazon, a $35 discount. $200 at Amazon

The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch games

The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch headsets

SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Gaming Headset is $35 at Amazon (usually $50), which is the lowest price we’ve seen yet on the budget-based, multi-platform wired headset.

HyperX’s Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset is $80 at Amazon (usually $100), slightly above the wired headset’s best price ever.

Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset is $76 at Amazon (usually $100), the best price to date on Razer’s solid headset.

The best Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch controllers

Miscellaneous accessories