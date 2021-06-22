Microsoft’s expanded refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox ends in July

Just over a week after Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous December launch, Microsoft began offering full refunds for people who bought the game through the Microsoft Store. At the time, the company said this expanded policy would be in place “until further notice.” But on Tuesday, Microsoft announced it plans to end those generous refunds, saying that Cyberpunk 2077 would once again fall under Microsoft’s standard refund policy for digital games starting July 6th.

“The team at CD PROJEKT RED continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates,” Microsoft said in a statement on its support page for game refunds. (Click on the link in the “Update on Cyberpunk 2077” box to see the full statement.) “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

Under Microsoft’s standard policy, all sales of digital games are considered final, but you can request a refund and Microsoft will determine if you are eligible to receive it. If you want to request a refund for a game, follow the steps here.

The news of Microsoft’s upcoming change to Cyberpunk 2077 refunds follows the game’s return to the PlayStation Store on Monday, just over six months after it was first pulled. (Though that return came with a warning for PS4 owners.) Since launch, developer CD Projekt Red has released many patches and hotfixes to fix bugs and improve the game’s performance, and a free next-gen upgrade is scheduled for release in the second half of 2021.