Fuse Media launches new streaming service Fuse Plus

Fuse Media has announced the beta launch of Fuse Plus, a new streaming service that will roll out widely later this year. It’ll be available on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV devices to start.

The company said Tuesday in a press release that the subscription service will give viewers access to the entire catalog of Fuse — the lifestyle and entertainment channel that formerly focused primarily on music — as well as new originals that will premiere exclusively on the service. In a statement, Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero said the service will be “curated by, and for, a young, diverse viewer that craves representation in what they stream.”

Fuse Plus will launch on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV devices before a wider rollout later this year

While it’s got a considerably smaller catalog than its streaming contemporaries, the service will be competitively priced at $2 per month or $20 per year. Targeted specifically to millennial and Gen Z viewers, and specifically underrepresented audiences, the service will feature more than 500 hours of Fuse content.

“It is disappointing that in 2021, people of color still struggle to find enough programming that reflects their cultures and communities — especially with so many streaming options available today,” Roggero added.

Fuse Plus will also offer a more limited free tier that provides access to the first episode from longer-form originals, all of Fuse’s short-form originals, as well as Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat, and Fuse Sweat, all three of which are ad-supported streaming brands.

The service will officially launch on mobile as well as additional platforms later this year.