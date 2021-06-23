Arcade1Up’s new digital board game table will be available for preorder in July

Last October, Arcade1Up, known for its officially licensed arcade cabinets, launched a wildly successful Kickstarter for the Infinity Game Table, which lets you play digital versions of many tabletop games like checkers, chess, Monopoly, and Scrabble on a big touchscreen. If you missed the Kickstarter, though, you’ll soon be able to buy the Infinity Game Table for yourself: it will be available to preorder exclusively from Best Buy starting July 17th.

Arcade1Up says the Infinity Game Table will offer more than 40 games for free at launch, and you can download them by connecting the table to the internet. And there’s more than just board games: you can also download things like a puzzle app, a coloring book app, a sudoku app, and a word search app.

Arcade1Up also plans to make new apps available down the line. Two games you can look forward to are Pandemic and Ticket to Ride, though you’ll have to pay for those when they’re available. (Both will be free to Kickstarter backers, however.)

You can play online with friends

You play games with up to six different players on the Infinity Game Table (as long as a game supports that many players), and because the table connects to the internet, you can also play online with friends. During a briefing, I played Battleship online against an Arcade1Up exec, and we traded moves virtually exactly as you’d expect. (I was soundly defeated because I am truly awful at Battleship.)

The table comes in 24-inch and 32-inch screen sizes. I’ve been testing the 24-inch model, and the size feels comparable to a small yet tall coffee table. The 24-inch version has huge bezels, but that’s not exactly a bad thing, since you can place a glass or a bowl of snacks on them without covering the screen. The 32-inch model, pictured at the top of this post, looks to have smaller bezels.

You can remove the legs from the Infinity Game Table if you want to use it on the floor or another surface. But if you want to bring the Infinity Game Table to another room, I will warn you that it’s quite heavy. The 24-inch model weighs 46 pounds, and the 32-inch model weighs 60, so it’s not exactly easy to lug around.

One thing we don’t know yet about the Infinity Game Table is the cost, and it could be expensive. Arcade1Up told The Verge that a final price hasn’t been determined with Best Buy, but the table’s Kickstarter could give us an idea of how much you might have to pay — and it will likely be in the hundreds of dollars. The Kickstarter lists a $599 MSRP for the 24-inch model and a $799 MSRP for the 32-inch model.

If you’ve been looking for a digital way to replicate board game night, Arcade1up’s Infinity Game Table could be what you’re looking for. It has a big screen (no matter which model you get), there are a lot of games to play for free, and the ability to connect to the internet means you can play with friends if they have a table, too. But the potentially high cost could be prohibitively expensive, and we won’t know just how much you might have to set aside until a price is announced.

If you’re interested in the table, mark your calendar for preorders on July 17th.