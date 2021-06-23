 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 launches in August for $2,149

Plus, two new additions to the L-series

By Monica Chin
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 open, facing the camera, on a white background. The screen displays a Powerpoint slide advertising the Isle of Sky.
Here’s the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4.
Lenovo

ThinkPad power users have a new option in Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4. The new 16-inch workstation will be available this upcoming August for a starting price of $2,149.

The X1 Extreme Gen 4 is powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, up to a Core i9 H-Series chip with vPro. It can also be configured with up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, 64GB of RAM, two 2TB SSDs, a 90Wh battery, and optional 5G support. The screen is 16:10 (finally), and Lenovo claims it can reach up to 600 nits of brightness. The X1 Extreme Gen 3 had an OLED option, but OLED wasn’t mentioned in this announcement.

Finally, there’s a new FHD webcam, along with the ThinkPad line’s signature camera shutter.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga laid flat on a white background. The screen displays a grid of water droplets over a green background.
This is the new ThinkPad L13 Yoga.
Image: Lenovo

There are also two AMD Ryzen 5000-powered ThinkPads coming in August: the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and the convertible L13 Yoga Gen 2. These models start at $799 and $999, respectively.

The L13 Yoga Gen 2 is Lenovo’s first AMD-powered Windows 10 convertible, and it comes with an optional integrated pen. Lenovo claims both systems will deliver over 10 hours of battery life, though real-world results will vary by usage.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 open, facing the camera, angled to the right. The screen displays a blue login interface.
And here’s the ThinkPad L13.
Image: Lenovo

