Samsung’s Watch Active 4 leaks in new renders

Renders of an unannounced smartwatch from Samsung called the Galaxy Watch Active 4 have leaked online, giving us our best look yet at Samsung’s first post-Tizen wearable. The renders, which come from leaker OnLeaks and GizNext, show a smartwatch with an edge-to-edge display and two buttons on the right-hand side but no rotating crown or bezel. Samsung is expected to announce the watch on June 28th during an event at which it says it’s “reimagining smartwatches.”

Samsung’s next smartwatch is an important moment for the company. After months of rumors, the company announced in May that it would be merging the Tizen operating system it’s used previously with Google’s Wear OS to create a new OS tentatively called “Wear.” It’s claimed the new joint effort will mean better battery life and load times, but it should also simplify things for app developers, who’ll need to target fewer operating systems for their software.

According to GizNext, Samsung’s Watch Active 4 will reportedly be available in black, green, silver, and gold and two sizes: 44mm and 40mm. It’s also said to be running a 5nm processor. However, SamMobile reports that the watch’s gold color scheme will be more of a rose gold color than what’s shown in the renders.

The renders show a watch that looks like a pretty direct successor to 2019’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, which also lacked a rotating bezel for a sleeker look. If these reports are accurate, Samsung appears to have skipped the Watch Active 3 to bring the numbering of its Active lineup of smartwatches into sync with its regular Galaxy Watches. (It released the Galaxy Watch 3 last year.) SamMobile reports that the company could announce its Galaxy Watch 4 in August.