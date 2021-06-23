Marvel’s Avengers bug that showed IP addresses on-screen for PS5 players now fixed

The developers of Marvel’s Avengers have released a new patch that fixes a bad bug for PS5 players that showed their IP address on-screen. Having your IP address on display poses a particular problem for streamers and people trying to record gameplay of the game, as your IP address can be used to glean a lot of information about you (such as an approximate idea of your location).

“Patch 1.8b has been published and fixes the issue that was occurring on PS5 where sensitive information was displayed on screen,” the developers said on Twitter. “PS5 players are safe to stream now.”

The bug first appeared in the PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers on Tuesday following the 1.8 update, which adds new content and a long list of other bug fixes and improvements. The developers first acknowledged the IP address issue shortly after the original update went live on Tuesday, and they recommended that players refrain from streaming until it was resolved.