Peacock is finally coming to Fire TV on June 24th

Nearly a year after Peacock’s launch, NBCUniversal’s marquee streaming app is finally coming to Fire TV and Fire tablets.

The streaming service will officially arrive on Amazon devices on June 24th, allowing users to access the app without having to sideload it. The companies announced Wednesday that the app would be supported across Fire TV products, including Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV smart TVs. A Peacock spokesperson told The Verge that second-generation Fire TVs and above will have support for the app, as will all Fire Tablets with Fire OS 5 and above.

In addition to Peacock, the distribution agreement will see 15 NBCUniversal apps arrive on Amazon devices as well, including various NBC apps and Telemundo. Much of Peacock’s content is available to stream for free, but users can unlock more content and originals with either of the service’s paid tiers. Peacock’s premium ad-supported tier costs $5 per month, while its ad-free experience costs $10 per month.

Support for the app will give streamers access not only to NBCUniversal’s catalog of network programming — including popular series like The Office, 30 Rock, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but also to coverage of various sporting events. These include Sunday Night Football, the Tokyo Olympics, and, because Peacock has exclusive rights to the WWE Network, SummerSlam.

Previously, Fire TV users who’d hoped to access event coverage exclusive to the service would either have to find another way to stream it or sideload it themselves — something Peacock itself previously encouraged its frustrated users to try as a workaround.

When support arrives tomorrow, Fire TV users will be able to open and search the service’s catalog using voice commands. The companies said that later this year, users will get further Alexa support and the ability to surf Peacock using an Alexa Voice Remote, a Fire TV Cube, or by pairing an Echo device to a Fire TV smart TV or streaming stick.