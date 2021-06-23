Logitech’s improved Combo Touch keyboard will be available for the fourth-gen iPad Air in July

Logitech is releasing a version of its Combo Touch keyboard case, which has a Microsoft Surface-style kickstand and a detachable keyboard with an integrated trackpad, for the fourth-generation iPad Air. The case will cost $199.99, making it $100 cheaper than Apple’s Magic Keyboard that fits the iPad Air, and it will be available in July.

The Combo Touch’s keyboard is powered by the iPad’s Smart Connector, meaning that you won’t need to charge up the keyboard on its own, and it offers backlit keys and iPadOS shortcut keys. The case also a handy open spot at the top where you can store a second-gen Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the iPad.

This case’s design might feel familiar — it looks nearly identical to the Combo Touch cases that were recently released for the 2021 iPad Pros. It also seems like it will be an upgrade from the version of the Combo Touch that fits the third-generation iPad Air — and my colleague Phil Esposito already liked that case a lot.

Speaking of the Combo Touch for the iPad Pros, Logitech is also introducing a new “sand” color (I’d describe it as a light gray) that will also be available in July.