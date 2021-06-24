Windows 11 is a free upgrade

Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 today, and the software maker is committing to make it a free upgrade for Windows 10 users. Much like how Windows 10 was free for Windows 7 and Windows 8 users, this new Windows 11 version will be free for existing Windows 10 users.

All you’ll need is a PC that meets the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11, which is now a 64-bit CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Windows 11 will be delivered through Windows Update in much the same way as Windows 10 updates have been made available previously.

Windows 11 will include a new UI, with a Start menu overhaul, performance improvements, and updates to improve multitasking. It even includes access to Android apps through Amazon’s Appstore.

We weren’t expecting Microsoft to charge people to update to Windows 11, particularly as the company makes most of its Windows revenue through commercial and OEM licenses. Still, it’s good news for consumers with Windows 10 devices that the next version of Windows 11 will be available free of charge.

While Microsoft hasn’t shared an exact release date, the company says “Windows 11 will be available through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday.”

