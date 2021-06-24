How to watch Microsoft’s Windows 11 event

Microsoft is hosting a special Windows event later today where we’re expecting the company to unveil Windows 11. Microsoft has been teasing a “next generation” of Windows for months, and a leaked copy of Windows 11 suggests we’re going to see a number of changes during Microsoft’s event today.

Microsoft is expected to focus on new UI improvements to Windows, including a new Start menu, rounded corners, and more simplifications to using Windows 11. We’re also expecting to hear more about a new Windows store that will offer better access to apps, and some multitasking and gaming improvements to Windows 11.

The event should run for around 45 minutes, which gives Microsoft enough time to talk through the important aspects of Windows 11 ahead of a deep dive for developers later today.

WHEN DOES THE WINDOWS 11 EVENT START?

It starts at 11AM ET / 8AM PT / 4PM BST. Following the event, a special developer session will also be available to watch online at 3PM ET.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE WINDOWS 11 EVENT?

We’ll embed the event livestream up top once it’s available. Otherwise, head to these links below for more: